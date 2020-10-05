Hickory Nut Gap Sets the Table With Delicious and Healthy Pasture Raised Holiday Meats

ASHEVILLE, NC — Holiday feasts are upon us, and Hickory Nut Gap’s large variety of delicious, humanely raised meat will drive attention and sales this holiday season. Consumers can feel good about preparing pasture raised meats for friends and family that not only taste better, but are also more nutritious and better for the environment.

“Animal welfare is at the forefront of consumers’ minds,” said Dawn Burns, senior brand manager at Organic Valley, based in La Farge, Wisconsin. “They want transparency when it comes to what they’re feeding their family and themselves. They want to know about space per animal, outdoor access, whether or not growth hormones are being used. Consumers are beginning to make the correlation that it’s not only better for the animal but better for themselves.”

Hickory Nut Gap’s pastured, Heritage breed ham is a wonderful centerpiece for any holiday meal. Using only real wood smoke, their nitrate and nitrite-free smoked carving ham allows for the pork flavor to compliment any meal. The entertaining possibilities are endless with Hickory Nut Gap’s holiday meat selection, including a variety of pasture raised salamis, sausage chubs, smoked uncured bacon – as well as mouthwatering grass-fed beef roasts, and tenderloins.

Jamie Ager, fourth Generation Farmer and owner of Hickory Nut Gap has been steadily increasing Hickory Nut Gap’s production of packaged fresh meats for retailers in response to the changing dynamics of the grocery industry. “The environmental and health benefits of Heritage breed, slower growing animals are well known. But the most important reason to choose Hickory Nut Gap pasture raised meats is because they are delicious, and you can be sure that folks will truly enjoy our great meat,” stated Ager.