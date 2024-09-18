Montchevre and Mike’s Hot Honey Team Up for the Ultimate Goat Cheese Flavor Pairing

Goat cheese meets hot honey to bring a sweet heat to charcuterie boards, pizzas, sandwiches and more, available now

MILWAUKEE — Sweet heat cravings are on the rise and Montchevre, the leading U.S. goat cheese brand, is launching Montchevre Mike’s Hot Honey Goat Cheese, a collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey® to bring the trending sweet heat flavor to its award-winning goat cheese. The first-ever brand collaboration from Montchevre, the new Montchevre Mike’s Hot Honey Goat Cheese flavor innovation brings a playful combination of creamy tang cut with the sweet heat of hot honey for a sweet and savory flavor profile.

“We’re always looking ahead to what’s next in order to bring consumers innovative, fun new goat cheese pairings,” said Jenny Englert, marketing director of Saputo USA, maker of Montchevre. “The sweet heat of Mike’s Hot Honey pairs perfectly with the tangy freshness of our goat cheese for a memorable bite every time.”

The ingredient pairing meets ongoing consumer desire for adventurous flavor mashups in the goat cheese category. This flavor innovation is bold enough to stand on its own on a crisp cracker or slice of fruit yet fits perfectly in a variety of recipes for charcuterie boards, salads, sandwiches, pastas, pizza and more.

“I have always loved adding a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey to goat cheese because the combination of honey and chili peppers pairs so well with the cool creaminess of the cheese,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “It made perfect sense for Montchevre to add a kick of sweet heat to their product so consumers can enjoy the delicious taste in the same bite. We can’t wait for people to try the new Montchevre Mike’s Hot Honey and all the ways they can enjoy it.”

Montchevre Mike’s Hot Honey Goat Cheese will be available in a 4-ounce log format in grocery retailers nationwide. To learn more and find a retailer near you, visit the Montchevre website at https://www.montchevre.com/.

About Montchevre

Founded in 1989 in Preston, Wisconsin, the Montchevre® brand merged traditional French goat’s milk cheese-making techniques with the rich heritage of Wisconsin cheese-making, paving the way for the domestic goat cheese industry. As the nation’s leading goat cheese brand*, Montchevre® is committed to growing the category through driving trial and innovation with over 14 flavors of its goat cheese logs, including Plain, Jalapeño Honey, and Spiced Pumpkin, as well as other formats such as aged goat cheddar and topped goat cheese.

For more information on the Montchevre® brand and to find out where to purchase our products, visit Montchevre.com. To stay up to date on the latest news from the Montchevre® brand, follow us on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Saputo USA

Saputo USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the company’s brand names as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

*Source: IRI MULO latest 52 weeks ending June 4, 2023.

About Mike’s Hot Honey

Mike’s Hot Honey, America’s original and leading brand of hot honey, has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010. Its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation, creating a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria and other local businesses. Today, Mike’s Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey’s sweet-then-heat flavor enhances any dish, from pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese, charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and more. Mike’s Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling!