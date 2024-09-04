Spotlight on the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival: Veroni Brings the Flavors of Emilia-Romagna

After sponsoring major summer tennis events across the U.S., the leading Italian charcuterie brand is looking forward to participating in high-profile food events, from Georgia to Massachusetts, including Boston Taste

United States — The flavors of Emilia-Romagna reach Atlanta with Veroni. The leading Italian charcuterie brand in the U.S., after delighting American tennis and food enthusiasts across the country this summer, will make its debut as the Official Italian Charcuterie Partner at Georgia’s most prestigious food event. Veroni will bring the Italian charcuterie experience to the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival, held from September 12 to 15 at Historic Fourth Ward Park, combining its rich heritage with the Italian Aperol Spritz brand to ensure that every visitor enjoys a taste of Italy’s finest.

Blending Southern charm, innovative flavors, and unmatched hospitality, the weekend will feature ringmaster-led dining experiences, cooking demos, and carnival-themed tasting tents.

Veroni’s products will be showcased in the exclusive VIP Veroni Lounge, offering a prime opportunity to connect with consumers who will have a chance to enjoy delicious charcuterie sample selections. This event will be the perfect platform for the brand to demonstrate once again why it is a leader in the Italian aperitivo scene, paired with the iconic Aperol Spritz.

Last August, the Italian company played a starring role in U.S. summer tennis events as an Official Sponsor at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, D.C., and the Cincinnati Open in Ohio, doubling its presence there. For the first time, Veroni will also enter the world of Pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., by participating in the Pickleball Tour in Dallas, Texas, in November.

“This season, our involvement in the tennis events highlighted our position as a leading Italian aperitivo brand,” Emanuela Bigi, Veroni’s Marketing Manager commented. “Now, we are proud to join the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, bringing our Italian charcuterie culture to this popular event, celebrated for its culinary creativity. We look forward to offering food lovers the experience of a 100% Italian aperitivo.”

The season continues with Veroni’s sponsorship at the Boston Taste event, on November 7. This exclusive culinary event, organized by Boston Magazine, will bring together the city’s best – including VIPs, select media, local tastemakers, and celebrity chefs.

About Veroni

Veroni is an Italian company that offers genuine Italian-made products to the USA, including prosciutto, salami, mortadella, and other fresh, cured meats. The Company was founded in 1925 by the five Veroni brothers in the small town of Correggio in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Upon establishing its first headquarters in Logan, New Jersey, in 2016, Veroni branched out to the USA market. Veroni guarantees product authenticity and high quality by importing 100% Italian-made cured meats into the USA. All the cured meats are sliced and packaged at the local facility to preserve flavor and aroma. Now, with over 40 products available in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide, Veroni expects to continue growing and providing its traditional family recipes to the USA.