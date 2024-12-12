Treasure Cave Cheese Enlisted 40+ Recipe Creators Aimed at Expanding the Blue Cheese Category

Saputo USA’s Treasure Cave brand is taking bold steps aimed at expanding the blue cheese category with a strategy that is being driven by creative and varied usage occasions of blue cheese. By working with 42 partners and contracting 120+ pieces of influencer content across the nation, Saputo is hoping to encourage new users to try blue cheese, and blue cheese lovers to try the cheese in a new format or recipe.

Tasked with creating unique recipes inspired by their home state, recipe creators nationwide have helped drive interest not just for Treasure Cave blue cheese but the category as a whole. More than 80 mouthwatering recipes have flooded social media in four months (with 40+ more to come in early 2025), such as Blue Cheese Potato Gratin Casserole from Utah partner, @ohsweetbasil, and Maple Syrup Blue Cheese Brussels from New Hampshire partner, @foodfamilyandchaos, and an incredibly unique Blue Basque Cheesecake from our Nevada partner, @greggysoriano. These double as great holiday recipes, each with some added blue cheese fun.

“With the launch of Treasure Cave Mild Blue Cheese and our recipe-centric creator program, we’re expanding the flavor spectrum and driving new interest in the category by enticing consumers to cook with and enjoy blue cheese in unconventional ways,” said Jenny Englert, Marketing Director for Saputo USA. “The program is only halfway complete with 80 new recipes that showcase blue cheese’s application and consumption occasion versatility.”