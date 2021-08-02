Vegan Dairy Business’s U.S. Sales Boom in Latest Local Food Sector Success

Nuts For Cheese, the dairy-free cheese product that has seen massive growth in recent years, is now sold in 18 American states and will soon add to that total as it has lined up more distributors south of the border, said Candace Campbell, its business development manager.

“In the last few months we have onboarded the largest national distribution partners in the U.S.,” Campbell said of inroads into the big U.S. market. “This means we have the ability to go national and open warehouses across the U.S.”

Within weeks Nuts For Cheese will launch its products in new regions in the U.S., including Colorado and Florida, as well as in more stores in the Midwest and the east, she added. Within two years Nuts for Cheese products may be found in all 50 U.S. states.

