Vermont Specialty Foods Association Announces Virtual Spring Meeting June 3

Vermont Specialty Food Association (VSFA) has announced its Spring Meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 3rd from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, VSFA is launching an E-Commerce series will begin Wednesday, May 13th at 1:00pm to lead into the association’s spring meeting. The series is part of the association’s ongoing effort to harness business education resources and develop and offer information and support through informational webinars for specialty food producers, retailers, and the small business community.

The Spring Meeting and webinar series are open to all VSFA and Vermont Retail and Grocers Association members, as well as non-members. Those interested can find further information and registration at https://bit.ly/vsfawebinars.

In partnership with the Agency of Agriculture, Foods & Markets, VSFA will launch its Webinar Wednesday: E-Commerce Series this week. The first session in this series, Optimizing Your E-Commerce Strategy, will take place on Wednesday, May 13th at 1 p.m. The three-part series is designed for companies looking to expand, leverage, and grow their current e-commerce business. Vermont businesses Lean Edge Marketing and KW Content will lead these sessions, each focusing on a specific aspect of E-Commerce: Optimizing your E-Commerce Strategy, Selling on Amazon, and Digital Communication with Your Consumers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VSFA is pivoting this year’s meeting to a virtual event to continue strengthening and supporting its community during these challenging times. This 2-hour event will feature two informative presentations: Business Planning for the Unknown, presented by Lawrence Miller, Principal, Five Vine Consulting and The Future of Wholesale, presented by Allison Ball, Founder, Allison Ball Consulting. This event is free to VSFA and VRGA members; with a $10 non-member fee. To learn more about their speakers, sessions, and registration visit the website here: https://vtspecialtyfoods.org/events/vsfa-virtual-spring-meeting.

Registration in advance is required for all VSFA events. Find information for all of these virtual events on VSFA’s website at https://vtspecialtyfoods.org/events/.

VSFA has been working closely with its sister association, Vermont Retail & Grocers Association (VRGA), to develop valuable webinars and resources for their members during this unprecedented time. For the benefit of the public during this crisis, VRGA has made COVID-19 related webinars available to the general public. Find these pre-recorded webinars on VRGA’s COVID-19 Resources Page at vtrga.org. Prior webinar topics include sanitation for businesses, general information on the COVID-19 Virus, setting up and utilizing online retail platforms, social media platforms and marketing, information on federal stimulus efforts, and more.

About Vermont Specialty Food Association:

The Vermont Specialty Food Association is the leading information resource for all specialty food and beverage producers, service providers, and industry professionals. VSFA seeks to grow specialty food businesses and the Vermont industry through education, promotion, and statewide and national collaboration. It is the nation’s oldest and most highly regarded specialty food association, celebrating over 30 years of service to the industry.