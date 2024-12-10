Voluntary Recall: Gyro Sandwich Express Meal Kit Due to Cucumber Ingredient Linked to Baloian Farms Recall

Baloian Farms of Arizona Co. (Baloian) has initiated a recall of cucumbers due to possible health risks due to salmonella. As a result, Fresh Creative Foods is voluntarily recalling one product that contains cucumbers in the tzatziki sauce included in the kit.

The Beef & Lamb Gyro Sandwich Express Meal Kits (UPC: 0-13454-38313-1) have a use by date of 12/24/2024 – 1/6/2025 and were distributed to Sam’s Club warehouses nationally.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated with Salmonella, and the symptoms usually last four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

Fresh Creative Foods is no longer using cucumbers from the supplier.

Consumers who have purchased these kits should not consume any part of the kits. If you are uncertain about whether the product that you purchased is impacted, please discard it and visit any Sam’s Club for a full refund.

Consumers who have questions regarding this recall may call Fresh Creative Foods at the following number:

Consumer Inquiries:

888-223-2127

Monday-Friday

8:00am – 5:00pm Pacific Time

FDA Outbreak Advisory