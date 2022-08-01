7 Top Facebook Trends for 2022 to Incorporate Into Your Marketing Strategy

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral August 1, 2022

When it comes to social media marketing these days, we hear about TikTok and Instagram all the time. It can be easy to think of Facebook as something you “keep monitoring” while you put all your efforts into producing Instagram Reels or Stories.

But that would be a mistake. After all, Facebook is still the powerhouse of social media. Here are some facts gathered by the social media management platform Hootsuite:

• Facebook has 2.93 billion monthly active users
• 79% of monthly users are active daily
• Facebook is the favorite social platform of those aged 35-44
• Facebook ads reach 67% of Americans over the age of 13

So, as you can see, Facebook should be a vital part of your overall social media marketing strategy. Following are some statistical insights and trends that you can tap into for more engagement and success.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor.

