Ball FloraPlant Wins at Mast Young Plants Trials at MSU

Ball FloraPlant took two of the Top Four mentioned stand-outs by Michigan State University (MSU) at the Mast Young Plants trial garden.

This year’s Michigan Garden Plant Tour trials sites were held from July 29-Aug. 9, 2024. Winners from Mast Young Plants were chosen for their excellent garden performance in the landscape, as well as containers. Comments from the judges for Angelonia Archangel ‘Dark Rose’ included, “The raspberry color was as rich as the juicy fruit and was so floriferous when compared with other varieties of Angelonia.” As for Osteo Blue Eyed Beauty, judges also said, “I am drawn to the sunny yellow flowers with the purple center and white halo. It is an unusual color combination in flowers and was a standout in the gardens.”

