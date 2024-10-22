Ball FloraPlant Wins at Mast Young Plants Trials at MSU

Ball FloraPlant Floral October 22, 2024

Ball FloraPlant took two of the Top Four mentioned stand-outs by Michigan State University (MSU) at the Mast Young Plants trial garden.

This year’s Michigan Garden Plant Tour trials sites were held from July 29-Aug. 9, 2024. Winners from Mast Young Plants were chosen for their excellent garden performance in the landscape, as well as containers. Comments from the judges for Angelonia Archangel ‘Dark Rose’ included, “The raspberry color was as rich as the juicy fruit and was so floriferous when compared with other varieties of Angelonia.” As for Osteo Blue Eyed Beauty, judges also said, “I am drawn to the sunny yellow flowers with the purple center and white halo. It is an unusual color combination in flowers and was a standout in the gardens.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Ball FloraPlant

Related Articles

Floral

2024 Product Catalog from Ball FloraPlant Available Now

Ball FloraPlant Floral October 19, 2023

The latest edition of the Ball FloraPlant® Catalog is available now online as a digital resource and offered as a printed copy. This 170-page annual catalog showcases the full assortment of vegetative annuals from Ball FloraPlant, which can be ordered exclusively through Ball Seed®. Browse inside for dozens of new introductions and improvements, as well as culture guidelines and connections to Ball FloraPlant experts.