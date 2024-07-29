Bristol, VA Launches New Wholesale Flower Market to Boost Local Farmers and Florists

BRISTOL— Bristol is now home to a flower market from farmers in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

The money that we invest in our farms will stay in our community, said Johnson.

The Bristol Bloom Flower Collective is a wholesale flower market that targets a wide range of customers.

We are looking for flower professionals, florists, wedding professionals, and people to come and buy wholesale, said Danielle Smith, Founder of Bristol Bloom Collective.

According to the USDA, in 2021 the commercial flower industry represented 6.5 billion dollars in sales.

