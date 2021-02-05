‘Burst of Hope’ is the Official Rose of the 2021 Portland Rose Festival

Fans of the Portland Rose Festival are hoping that a queen will be crowned and some of the spectacular spring events can take place despite the coronavirus pandemic.

More information will be released in the coming months, but in the depth of winter, as always, the Portland Rose Festival Foundation delivered blooming good news:

‘Burst of Hope’ will be this year’s collector’s edition rose. The optimistic name ties in to the festival’s 2021 theme of “Hope Reigns.”

