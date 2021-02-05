‘Burst of Hope’ is the Official Rose of the 2021 Portland Rose Festival

Janet Eastman, Oregonian Floral February 5, 2021

Fans of the Portland Rose Festival are hoping that a queen will be crowned and some of the spectacular spring events can take place despite the coronavirus pandemic.

More information will be released in the coming months, but in the depth of winter, as always, the Portland Rose Festival Foundation delivered blooming good news:

‘Burst of Hope’ will be this year’s collector’s edition rose. The optimistic name ties in to the festival’s 2021 theme of “Hope Reigns.”

U.S. Cut Roses Industry Disappointed by White House Decision to Remove Tariff Protection

Certified American Grown Floral November 5, 2020

The California Cut Flower Commission (“CCFC”) and Certified American Grown (“CAG”), representing the American fresh cut flower industry and hundreds of workers, and farmers, expressed disappointment and concern at the Trump Administration’s decision to remove long-standing duties on imports of cut roses from Ecuador. As a result of the decision, a 6.8% duty that has helped protect the U.S. industry from large volumes of low-priced imports of Ecuadorian fresh cut roses has been eliminated.