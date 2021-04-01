Dümmen Orange Introduces Yellow Power Rose Momentum+

Dümmen Orange is launching its deep yellow rose Momentum+® today. Momentum+® has been specially developed by Dümmen Orange breeders for African rose growers. What makes this rose so special is its strength and the fact that its beautiful yellow blooms do not fade. Momentum+® has an excellent vase life and is ideal for use in both mono and mixed bouquets. As yellow as the sun, this intense rose brightens up even the dreariest day. Perfect for celebrating Easter and spring.

Radiant yellow rose

The deep yellow colour of the petals of Momentum+® contrasts beautifully with its elegant dark green leaves. The sunny look of this rose ties in perfectly with the rising demand from growers for colourful cut flowers. Other distinguishing features of Momentum+® are its strength and productivity. The stems of Momentum+® grow to between 40 and 70 centimetres in length.

