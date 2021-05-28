Father’s Day P.R.E.P. (Plan, Review, Execute, Profit)

Father’s Day may not be the biggest floral holiday of the year, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be profitable! So many people have a hard time figuring out what to do for Dad on this special day; you can help them out by showing them how flowers are the perfect gift. Here are a few ideas to help you do just that:

Design Unique Father’s Day Arrangements

While red and white roses are the traditional and official flowers of Father’s Day, you can change it up with some unique arrangements. Feature flowers like gerberas, lilies, sunflowers, and chrysanthemums. Create distinctive shapes or place them in unusual containers. Promote your special arrangements on your website and across social media to create a buzz.

Bundle Father’s Day Gifts

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a million times: Bundle! For Father’s Day, you could bundle a floral arrangement with a personalized mug, cushion, or picture frame. You could also create a gourmet food bundle or a grilling bundle; the ideas are as unlimited as your imagination. Bundles will increase sales and add to your profits, so they’re always a great idea.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor