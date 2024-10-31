Low Maintenance Shrubs and Gardens Defined

Every garden could use a low-maintenance shrub or ten. They do the work of beautifying a space without needing to be worked on themselves. You might be wondering how to plan a low-maintenance garden or how to choose easy care shrubs. Let’s go over the things to consider before reaping the benefits of your beauty-filled, low-effort landscape.

What makes a shrub low maintenance?

The basic low-maintenance shrub is one that is well-suited for the conditions where you want to plant. There are a few fundamental qualifications that a shrub must match in order to be low maintenance:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Proven Winners