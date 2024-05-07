Mother’s Day Spending Reaches New Heights

Mother’s Day is always a massive floral holiday, and with consumer spending trends continuing to reach new heights, it’s also a massive opportunity to maximize your sales and profits. Here are the key Mother’s Day spending trends and tips to take full advantage of them.

Total Mother’s Day Spending Continued to Grow

Per the National Retail Federation (NRF), in 2023, Mother’s Day spending soared to $35.7 billion. That’s a 12.6% increase over 2022 and the fifth consecutive year of growth. It was also the second-largest annual increase in over a decade.

Individual Spending Reached Highest-Ever Levels

The per-person spending on Mother’s Day hit $274.02, up nearly 12% from 2022 and the highest in the NRF survey’s history. The biggest spenders were 35-44-year-olds, who spent an average of $382.26 on Mother’s Day.

