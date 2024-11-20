Parfum Flower Company Introduces the Rose Company

The Rose Company is an innovative new venture brought to you by The Parfum Flower Company, renowned importers and exporters of exquisite garden roses. Our mission is simple: to bring you the most beautiful and sought-after Ecuadorian roses. While others may do this, what sets us apart is our unique approach and deep connection to the entire floral ecosystem.

We don’t just sell roses; we listen. Our marketing team collaborates closely with florists and floral designers to understand the latest trends. Including colors and demands shaping the floral industry. Are classic red roses still in demand, or are there new color trends emerging? What shades will inspire the designs of tomorrow? With this knowledge, we curate collections that not only meet but exceed expectations.

Parfum Flower Company Compensates the CO2 of All Roses From the Tambuzi Farm that they Import From Kenya to the Netherlands

During the ‘For the Love of Roses’ event Tuesday evening at the Fragrant Garden location of Parfum Flower Company exciting news was launched: Parfum Flower Company will compensate the CO2 of all roses from Tambuzi in Kenya from now on. Tambuzi is also the first rose grower in the world that can offer CO2 neutral roses to all wholesalers and florists that are supplied via Parfum Flower Company.

Alexandra Farms Introduces Seven Garden Rose Varieties to its Diverse Collections

Alexandra Farms, the world’s largest grower of fresh-cut garden roses, proudly announces the latest additions to our collections. We continually search for and test garden roses to find those that are worthy of a welcome into our family of unique varieties. In addition to special colors, shapes and fragrances, roses must have at least a 10-day vase life after being nurtured, harvested, carefully packaged and shipped under the expert care of our team in Bogotá, Colombia.