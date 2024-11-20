Parfum Flower Company Introduces the Rose Company

The Rose Company is an innovative new venture brought to you by The Parfum Flower Company, renowned importers and exporters of exquisite garden roses. Our mission is simple: to bring you the most beautiful and sought-after Ecuadorian roses. While others may do this, what sets us apart is our unique approach and deep connection to the entire floral ecosystem.

We don’t just sell roses; we listen. Our marketing team collaborates closely with florists and floral designers to understand the latest trends. Including colors and demands shaping the floral industry. Are classic red roses still in demand, or are there new color trends emerging? What shades will inspire the designs of tomorrow? With this knowledge, we curate collections that not only meet but exceed expectations.

To read the rest of the blog, please go to: Parfum Flower Company