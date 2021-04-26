Rio Roses: 7 Effective Strategies to Increase Your Email Open Rates

Email marketing is one of the most effective ways to promote your business and your products. Email continues to have a far better ROI than social media or websites, with an average of $40 returned for every dollar spent. However, to get that kind of return, you’ve got to make sure that people open your emails.

Per MailChimp, which sends out billions of emails a month for millions of users, the average email open rate across all industries is 21.33%. For the floral industry, the average open rate is far lower, at just 14%. So, how do you buck the trend and up your email game, so you reap all the potential rewards? Try these seven strategies:

1) Don’t settle for the first subject line you write

The best copywriters in the world will all tell you the same thing: Write many headlines before you decide on the best one. Make sure you know your audience and communicate a benefit that will appeal to your ideal customer. Read each subject line out loud, and put yourself in the position of the person who will be seeing it in their email inbox. Would it get you to open it? If not, write another one until you’re happy with it. It doesn’t take a long time to do this, but it’s worth it when you see increased open rates.

