Rio Roses Recaps 2023 Floral Distribution Conference

We were excited to see that WF&FSA’s 2023 Floral Distribution Conference was back in Miami this year. The theme was “the future in bloom,” and the conference featured fantastic opportunities for connection, learning, and sparking innovative ideas to move the floral industry forward.

Rio proudly featured some of our new premium rose varieties at the conference, such as the Rio Queens Crown Garden Rose. We also introduced new varieties in our X-Pression Garden Rose collection: Rio Cotton X-Pression, Rio Coral X-Pression, Rio Dark X-Pression, and Rio Cream X-Pression. Plus, we showcased our Rio Delphinium, Rose Lilies, Ranunculus, Anemones, and Rio Sunflowers — a massive hit with visitors.

