St. Patrick’s Day P.R.E.P. (Profit, Review, Execute, Profit)

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral February 24, 2021

After a year that we’ve all had, who couldn’t use a bit of Luck o’ the Irish? Well, we don’t have a pot of gold for you, but we do have some great tips to make the most of your St. Paddy’s Day promotions and sales. And rest assured, while there may not be any big parties this year, there will still be plenty of people who want to celebrate at home. And what better way for them to do that than by decorating with flowers? Here are a few ways to prepare to get greener ($$) this St. Patrick’s Day:

  1. Prep Your Website Now

Red may be the primary color on your website right now, but once Valentine’s Day is over, you’ll want to turn it green. Prepare your St. Patricks’ Day offers now, so you’re ready to switch over fast. Examples are a percentage off or BOGO for certain green items or a discount to anyone who can prove their Irish heritage. Get creative!

  1. The Pot of Gold Lottery

Offer a sweepstakes where your followers can enter to win a custom-designed floral arrangement. Let them know you’ll be drawing the winner on March 17th, and tell them to keep coming back to your social media pages to find out more. When they do, offer them tips on using flowers to brighten up their homes on St. Paddy’s Day and beyond. The trick is to keep them engaged, so they see what you have to offer and want to purchase — sweepstakes or not!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor

~

