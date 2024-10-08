Star Roses and Plants Wins Awards from the 2025 American Garden Rose Selections Testing Program

West Grove, PA ­– Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles, perennials and woody plants, is excited to announce it won three awards from the 2025 American Garden Rose Selections™ (AGRS) testing program. AGRS™ recognizes roses that are easy to care for, disease-resistant and suitable for different regions of the country.

The 2025 AGRS™ winners are:

Blushing Drift® – a Regional Choice Winner in all six regions.

– a Regional Choice Winner in all six regions. Ruby Red™ – a Regional Choice Winner in four regions: North Central, Northwest, South Central, and Southwest.

– a Regional Choice Winner in four regions: North Central, Northwest, South Central, and Southwest. Veranda® Fiesta – a Regional Choice Winner in three regions: Northwest, South Central, and Southwest.

Blushing Drift® displays attractive, double, pink flower clusters with a warm, yellow center. Its compact size, disease resistance and heavy blooming make it a stunning and reliable landscape choice.

Ruby Red™ is a compact rose that blooms heavily. The flower color is dark red and non-fading against dark green, glossy foliage. It stands out beautifully in the garden and makes an excellent container presentation.

Veranda® Fiesta has a very strong, bright flower color, which contrasts nicely against dark green, glossy foliage. It is a heavy bloomer and performs well in containers or as a low hedge in the garden.

All roses entered into the AGRS™ are tested for two years in six different geographical regions, each containing two test gardens. Additional characteristics that are evaluated include: vigor, foliage proportion, plant habit, flowering effect, rebloom habit, bloom form, aging quality of blooms, fragrance, and hardiness.

To learn more about Star® Roses and Plants introductions, visit starrosesandplants.com. To learn more about the American Garden Rose Selections™, visit americangardenroseselections.com.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.