Van Den Bos Acquires Breeding Activities and intellectual Property of Van Zanten Breeding Freesia Assortment

On July 12th 2024 Van Den Bos acquired both the breeding activities and intellectual property of the Freesia assortment from Van Zanten Breeding. With this strategic step, Van Den Bos strengthens its Freesia activities and strengthens the future for their Freesia business. Likewise, Van Zanten Breeding strengthens its focus on its strategic crops.

Van Den Bos was already responsible for the production and sales of the Freesia varieties developed by Van Zanten Breeding.

Robert Piek, CEO Van Den Bos: ”The takeover of the assortment and breeding is a logical next step to serve the Freesia market as best as possible.”

