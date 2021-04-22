Brazil’s JBS to Buy Plant-Based Meat Company Vivera

Brazil’s JBS will buy Dutch vegetable-based protein company Vivera for 341 million euros ($408.11 million), as the world’s largest meatpacker expands its offerings to appeal to those who want to eat less meat, it said in a securities filing on Monday.

JBS shares were up 4% on Monday afternoon as analysts cheered the meatpacker’s move into the fast-growing, value-added vegetarian sector. JBS “is back in M&A mode,” BTG Pactual wrote in a client note, highlighting that the company has now announced six acquisitions in the last two years.

Vivera has a portfolio of 50 products with three production facilities and a research and development facility in the Netherlands. The company sells in the Dutch, German and UK markets, accounting for roughly 60% of Europe’s plant-based protein market, as well as other countries, according to JBS.

