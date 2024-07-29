USDA Proposes New Rule to Clarify Unfair Practices in the Livestock, Meat, and Poultry Industries 

On June 25, USDA announced the Fair and Competitive Livestock and Poultry Markets Proposed Rule, which would tackle longstanding challenges around interpretations of unfairness and competitive injury for the livestock, meat, and poultry sectors.

Specifically, the proposed rule provides clearer tests and frameworks around unfair practices that harm market participants individually and unfair practices that harm markets overall. If finalized, this proposed rule would better enable AMS to carry out its legal obligation to ensure fair and competitive national livestock, meat, and poultry markets and ensure livestock producers and poultry growers can secure the full value for their products and services. View the proposed rule at the link below.

Comments must be submitted by August 27.

