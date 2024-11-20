Vow Unveils World’s First Cultured Quail ‘Foie Gras’

Vow Becomes First Company to Sell Multiple Cultured Meat Products in Various Markets

NEW YORK & SINGAPORE & HONG KONG — Vow (https://www.eatvow.com/) launched Forged Gras – a revolutionary twist on the delicacy, foie gras – making it the first and only company actively selling multiple cultured meat products in multiple markets. Vow’s innovative twist on this highly sought-after but frequently banned dish marks the beginning of a new generation of food.

Unlike traditional efforts to replicate existing foods, Vow is pioneering new products that bring the unimaginable and otherwise impossible to the table. Forged Gras pays homage to this delicacy, but it’s not foie gras as we traditionally know it—it’s the first “fatty liver” experience to be sourced from a tiny Japanese quail and crafted without any animal intervention, setting a bold new direction for the future of food.

Since its April 2024 Forged Parfait launch, Vow has been the only company in the world actively serving cultured meat. Available to date only in Singapore, today’s launch coincides with the first-ever sale of cultured meat in Hong Kong, where restaurants will sell both Vow’s Forged Parfait and Forged Gras products.

“At Vow, we’re paving a new path for food by using innovative technology to address real challenges around foods that people want but can’t access,” said George Peppou, Chief Executive Officer, Vow. “The launch of Forged Gras continues our mission to bring scarce or never-before-seen foods to millions but does so in a way that seeks to innovate, not imitate. By fostering culinary imagination, we aim to create something entirely new, unconstrained by the tradition of even the oldest delicacies.”

Vow recently surveyed 1,000 American meat eaters, showing that only 8% had tasted foie gras, with lack of availability being one of the primary barriers. Notably, only 5% of those who haven’t tried foie gras cite ethics as the reason for not trying the delicacy. (Talker Research/OnePoll, October 2024). Vow’s solution is not to launch a replicate foie gras where its lack of cruelty is the only differentiating factor but a new experience altogether: a bite that introduces a subtle, gamey flavor profile of Japanese quail with the texture of fatty liver. Underpinned by Vow’s scalable production, this delicacy will be made accessible beyond the limits of scarcity.

Vow’s production system is the most efficient and extensive operation in the cultured meat industry. The company outperforms other cultured meat companies, having achieved novel food approval in less than five years after its founding and with $56 million in funding, representing around half the time and less than 10% of the capital raised compared to its competitors.

To celebrate the launch of Forged Gras, Vow gave Chef Masa Takayama of Bar Masa/Masa NYC complete creative control to design an extraordinary, never-been-plated menu featuring Vow’s foods.

About Vow

Founded in April 2019, Vow’s mission is to make sustainable food irresistible and available to billions of people. Based in Sydney, Australia, the company, composed of innovators, engineers, scientists, artists, and foodies, is making entirely new meat products directly from the cells of animals instead of the animals themselves. Vow is the first company outside the U.S. to gain regulatory approval for and sell cultured meat, and it is backed by 56M in funding from investors like Blackbird and Prosperity7. Forged Parfait is the flagship product from Vow’s Forged brand.