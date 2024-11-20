Acme Smoked Fish Joins 1% for the Planet

Acme and its Foundation Raise Funds and Awareness for Climate Change Innovation Through Cold Smoked Salmon Sales

Brooklyn, NY – Acme Smoked Fish joined 1% for the Planet, committing to donate 1% of its cold smoked salmon retail sales to support verified environmental organizations focused on protecting people and planet.

The family-owned and operated fish smoker launched the Acme Smoked Fish Foundation in 2021 to support climate change innovation within the seafood industry. Since then, the non-profit has launched the Seafood Industry Climate Awards, and by the end of 2024 they will have awarded $540,000 in grants. The SICA awards recognize early-stage efforts that reduce the industry’s carbon footprint, with the goal of catalyzing climate action and leadership across the seafood industry.

In January 2024, Acme launched its 1% For Climate Initiatives program, a commitment to donate 1% of proceeds from their Acme branded cold-smoked salmon retail items to expand the Foundation’s climate impact. Now, as a member of 1% of the Planet, they will continue to drive change throughout the seafood industry through the SICA award’s focus on decarbonization and diversity.

‘We are incredibly proud to join an organization that’s inspiring global change,” says Emily Caslow, chair of the Acme Smoked Fish Foundation. “As an environmental partner, working with 1% for the Planet recognizes the strong groundwork we have built over the past three years through our foundation and grants program. We invite you to learn more about the incredible innovations happening throughout the seafood industry.”

By contributing 1% of their cold smoked salmon retail sales, Acme Smoked Fish – along with thousands of 1% for the Planet members – will continue to raise millions in funding to support environmental partners around the globe.

“Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members are doing vital work to increase giving and support on-the-ground action. We’re excited to welcome Acme Smoked Fish and the support from their cold-smoked salmon retail sales to our global movement,” says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

Partners are vetted and approved based on referrals, track record, and environmental focus. With over 7,000 environmental partners in the 1% for the Planet network, every member can find and support the causes that matter most to them.

About Acme Smoked Fish:

Acme Smoked Fish is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated smoked fish company based in Brooklyn since 1906, dedicated to bringing people together through great food experiences. Tradition and innovation meet at Acme, where their smoked fish experts are on a mission to smoke and cure the highest quality seafood specialties with a commitment to top food safety standards. Acme is dedicated to sustainability and education through the Acme Smoked Fish Foundation, which awards grants to support groundbreaking climate change projects throughout the industry along with educational grants in their communities. Their expanding product line in many varieties and flavors can be found in preferred supermarkets, specialty stores, bagel shops and restaurants from coast to coast. Follow along acmesmokedfish.com.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We act as an accountability partner for businesses supporting environmental partners through annual membership. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling, and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given millions to environmental partners. Today, 1% for the Planet’s global network consists of thousands of businesses and environmental partners working toward a better future. Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more, and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org.