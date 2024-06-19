Comin’ in Hot: Sunshine Sweet Corn’s 2024 Display Contest Champions

Florida Farmers Celebrate Retail Merchandiser Creativity in Showcasing Fresh Sweet

MAITLAND, FL — Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida are thrilled to announce the winners of their inaugural 2024 Merchandising Display Contest. The contest was designed to excite shoppers with creative and visually appealing displays, highlighting Florida sweet corn’s vibrant avor.

Retailers nationwide took on the “Comin’ in Hot” campaign, crafting displays that highlighted the various ways to enjoy the sweet and spicy avors of Florida sweet corn. Running from April 8th to May 31st, the contest challenged produce departments to create attractive displays, making sweet corn the centerpiece. Tapping into the 2024 food trend of spicy-sweet avors, the campaign offered consumers numerous ways to incorporate sweet corn into their meals.

The displays were judged on several criteria: effective use of the provided display materials, the salability and prominence of the sweet corn, visual appeal, and overall merchandising creativity. The contest saw enthusiastic participation from retailers, resulting in outstanding displays that captivated customers and drove signicant sales.

Grand Prize Winner:

● Sprouts Farmers Market in Cumming, Georgia, took home the grand prize of $2,500 for their outstanding display that perfectly embodied the “Comin’ in Hot” theme.

Gold Winner:

● A cash prize of $1,000 was awarded to Food City in Knoxville, Tennessee, the gold winner for their exceptional display of creativity.

Silver Winner:

● ShopRite in Eddystone, Pennsylvania, received a cash prize of $500, recognizing their impressive merchandising efforts.

Bronze Winners:

● Five bronze winners were also awarded $100 each, honoring their excellent display contributions.

“We are incredibly proud of and thankful for the creativity and dedication shown by all participants in this year’s contest,” said Tori Rumenik, Executive Director of the Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida. The impressive displays brought excitement and innovation to produce departments across the country.

With the success of the inaugural campaign, Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida are excited to see more creative and innovative displays in next year’s contest. For more information about Sunshine Sweet Corn, please visit their website at https://sunshinesweetcorn.com/.

About Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida (SSCFF)

Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida, Inc. (SSCFF) is comprised of 18 grower companies and nine handler companies who joined together to promote and market their corn under the Sunshine Sweet Corn brand. Members collectively grow 30,000 acres of non-GMO, extra tender, extra sweet varieties. SSCFF growers only plant the varieties that meet the taste, quality, and eating experience requirements set by the SSCFF, and Sunshine Sweet Corn quality is always FANCY. Growers regulate themselves for quality control and hire inspectors during the harvest season to ensure that all mandated quality standards are met. One of the things you can count on with Sunshine Sweet Corn is consistency, which is fresh from the Sunshine State.