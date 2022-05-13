Dole Expands Everyday Hero Contest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Company, Inc. has added new ways for everyday heroes to qualify for a chance to win up to $3,000 in prize money simply by doing the positive things they already do.

The produce leader expanded the eligibility opportunities for its Dole Celebrate Super Heroes Contest dedicated to acknowledging the millions of Americans displaying everyday acts of heroism, selflessness or a simple regard for others. Now, friends, family members, neighbors, classmates, work colleagues and others can enter the everyday heroes in their lives for a chance to win one of eight $1,000 First Prizes and the $2,000 Grand Prize.

The contest is a highlight of the Dole Healthy Heroes, Assemble! empowered-living initiative inspired by the Marvel Universe and continuing through Sept. 10, 2022.

According to Rachel Young, Dole’s manager of digital marketing and communications, Dole expanded its contest eligibility after receiving requests by people wanting to nominate the unsung heroes in their life for bettering their families, neighborhoods and communities. “While we celebrate Marvel Super Heroes for saving the universe, this contest is dedicated to honoring the simple, positive things we all do – from showing kindness to strangers, taking care of family members and volunteering in the community to simply getting through a hard day with style, dignity and a positive spirit.”

“Now, in addition to nominating yourself, you can nominate anyone in your life that is doing something worth celebrating, no matter how small,” Young added. “Because everyone is a hero at some level.” The new rules went into effect May 9, 2022, and continue until the contest ends on Sept. 10, 2022.

This week also marks the launch of the second of four Dole Healthy Heroes, Assemble! recruitment campaigns – this one dedicated to Healthy Heroes of the Soul, which Dole defines as artists, actors, musicians, poets, painters, sculptors and performers of all types, plus leaders of all faiths dedicated to inspiring others. Each campaign features the release of original Dole recipes, collectible DOLE® Banana stickers and DOLE® Pineapple tags, free digital downloads and social media content inspired by a new set of Marvel Super Heroes.

Making their debut are four soul-quenching new Dole recipes developed by Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s nutrition and health communications manager. These include Spidey Sense Veggie Pizzas created to celebrate Spider-Man/Ghost Spider; Avocado-Berry Gamora Salad inspired by Gamora; and Super Soldier Hash and the dessert-worthy Banana Bucky Buckeyes honoring Winter Soldier.

In all, 20 original Marvel character-inspired entrées, side dishes, salads, desserts and smoothies created by Marcus will be released in multiple waves throughout the campaign. All special recipes will be available for free public download at www.dole.com/disney.

Five new collectible DOLE® Banana sticker designs featuring Ghost Spider, Gamora, Hawkeye, Ant-Man and Winter Soldier, as well as a new DOLE® Pineapple tag with Gamora, Hawkeye and Ghost Spider, are being released this week in supermarkets throughout North America to join the millions of other Marvel-inspired stickers and tags introduced in March. A total of 26 unique stickers and tags will be released throughout the life of the program, and Dole even created a free, downloadable Banana Sticker Peel & Play Hero Book to help fans collect every sticker design.

Dole’s Celebrate Super Heroes Contest

To enter the Celebrate Super Heroes contest, participants must post a picture or video of a healthy superpower for themselves or a friend or family member on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter; share how that power helps others or their family or community; and tag Dole and use the campaign hashtags #CelebrateSuperHeroes and #Contest.

Two First Prize winners will be selected by a panel of Dole judges to receive $1,000 at the conclusion of each mind, soul, heart and home hero recruitment campaign. One Grand Prize winner will then be randomly selected from among the eight First Prize winners in September to receive an additional $2,000.

The contest continues through Sept. 10, 2022, and is open to legal residents 13 years and older of all 50 United States and Washington, D.C. (19 years and over in Alabama and Nebraska and 21 years and over in Mississippi). There is no purchase necessary to enter and some restrictions apply. To enter, visit www.dole.com/disney. and for Official Rules, including odds and prize descriptions, click here. Dole Food Company, Inc., is the contest’s sole sponsor.

Details and all program elements of Dole Healthy Heroes, Assemble!, including the contest, character recipes, digital downloads, dedicated social media campaign and blogger partnerships, can be found at www.dole.com/Disney, which is being continually updated. Dole is the sole executor of the contest.

