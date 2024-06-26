FOOD Freshly North America’s New Location

FOOD freshly® North America (FFNA), a global leader in the field of shelf-life extension and offering innovative concepts and products for freshness retention of fresh-cut produce, is very pleased to announce the continued growth and expansion of our North American Operations.

Effective July 1, 2024 our new corporate headquarters will be at:

77 City Centre Drive, Suite 501, Mississauga, ON L5B 1M5

Phone: 905-267-8516

Fax: 905-248-3530

info@foodfreshly.com

Starting with our ground-breaking Research & Development Team, and going right through manufacture and the final distribution of our freshness retainer products, FFNA has been servicing the food processing industry for well over 30 years.

Customers want great-tasting products that are as fresh as possible and FFNA helps deliver those fruits, vegetables, and salads through tailor-made solutions and applications. In addition, we provide comprehensive sales and technical support along with very competitive costs to help reduce waste and increase customers’ profits.

Our natural processes and application technologies are completely tested and approved procedures that are fully certified will effectively reduce browning in fresh-cut produce for over 21 days. Our freshness retainer products are supplied in concentrate powder form. All products are free of sulphites, GMO (Genetically Modified Organisms), and do not contain any glutamate, lactose, gluten, or allergens.

All operated production facilities are GFSI and Kosher certified and our products are only manufactured according to existing HACCP concepts.

FOOD freshly® North America looks forward to continually providing excellent performance solutions for all of your fresh-cut needs.

About FOOD freshly North® America

FOOD freshly® is a family-owned company which has been active in fresh produce technologies since 1994. We are dedicated to developing precise formulations that make fruits and vegetables safer and longer lasting. Our North American manufacturing and warehousing is based in Plainfield, Indiana and in Toronto, Canada. Our worldwide customer base benefits from 30 years’ experience in the fresh-cut sector. Based at our headquarters, FOOD freshly® has a range of specialists – with backgrounds in biology, chemistry and food technology – are continually developing new innovations for the fresh-cut industry.