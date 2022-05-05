Four Star Fruit Announces Mexican Grape Season is On Track for Strong Supply

DELANO, CA. — Table Grape category leader Four Star Fruit, Inc. expects strong volume to supply this year’s Mexican table grape season. Each year, Four Star Fruit boasts year over year volume growth, this year the company is expecting their volume growth to be 25 – 30 % higher due to their robust Mexican grape program.

Harvest has begun this week and volume will continue to ramp up as the summer months progress, projecting good yield and great quality into late summer.

“Our growers have committed to replanting the best industry varieties,” said Jack Campbell, long-term table grape grower/marketer/shipper. “We will be able to support strong retail promotions, in particular Memorial Day ads, with the volumes we are projecting this season.”

The Mexican program allows Four Star Fruit to offer a well-rounded un-interrupted yearly supply of table grapes. The ability to assist retailers the in growing the table grape category, has been well received. “Our commitment is to provide the consumer a best-in-class fresh grape experience. Our retail partners see great value in our ability to manage that end to end, says Campbell.

Touting best in class organic and specialty varieties, Four Star Fruit has the ability to deliver all varieties in various pack styles – catering to the changing desires of today’s grape consumer

About Four Star Fruit, Inc.

Four Star Fruit, Inc. has been in table grape production since 1987, family-owned and operated for three generations by the Campbell family. Our fields are located throughout the San Joaquin and Coachella Valleys, as well as Mexico. Four Star Fruit, Inc. provides several grape varieties, including our trademarked Pristine®. Four Star caters to all customers, offering both conventional and organic table grapes.