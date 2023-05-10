Four Star Fruit Appoints Justin Dixon as Director of Imports

Delano, California — Four Star Fruit, a leading table grape grower/shipper, is pleased to announce Justin Dixon as Director of Imports. The company is delighted to welcome Dixon, who will play a pivotal role in expanding Four Star’s presence in growing regions worldwide and building sustainable partnerships with grower priorities top of mind.

Dixon brings extensive sales and leadership experience to the Four Star team. More recently, he was with Kingsburg Orchard as a sales representative in the stone fruit department. Dixon’s track record in the produce industry has prepared him to lead Four Star Fruit’s efforts to expand its presence globally, which will bolster a year-round program and provide the next level of service for its customers.

“I am thrilled to join the Four Star Fruit team and undertake this new responsibility,” says Justin Dixon, Director of Imports at Four Star Fruit. “Alongside our growth expansion plans, we want to enhance our value to customers by adding commodities to our portfolio outside of table grapes, such as citrus and stone fruit. As we look into the future, this step will be a significant milestone on our journey towards becoming a fully integrated supplier.”

As a family-owned company, Four Star Fruit is committed to working with growers to provide an unmatched level of service while ensuring that both businesses are sustainable for the future. Four Star Fruit is confident that Dixon’s expertise and leadership will contribute to its continued success by driving the overall business strategy and enabling greater innovation, giving the company a competitive edge.

“Justin is a highly experienced, strategic thinker and brings considerable value to the Four Star Fruit sales team,” states Jack Campbell, President at Four Star Fruit. “We are pleased to welcome Justin to our team and look forward to seeing him lead and expand our import department.”

To learn more about Four Star Fruit, visit their website at www.fourstarfruit.com.

About Four Star Fruit, Inc.

Four Star Fruit has been in table grape production as a grower-shipper since 1987. The company is family-owned and operated for three generations by the Campbell family. Four Star produces remarkable premium conventional and organic grapes, including the trademarked Pristine® variety. Their fields are located throughout the San Joaquin and Coachella Valleys and internationally in Peru, Chile, and Mexico. Their top-of-the-line facility allows for innovation and flexibility in packaging. Four Star farms thousands of acres of grapes annually while carefully ensuring each bunch’s quality from planting to harvest, packing to shipping.