FPAA Announces Educational Sessions at the Upcoming SWIPE 2024

Nogales, AZ – The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) announces the highly anticipated educational sessions at the upcoming Southwest International Produce Expo (SWIPE), set to take place November 7-9, 2024, in Tucson, AZ at the JW Marriott Starr Pass. These sessions will dive into critical topics impacting the produce industry today, providing great insights for suppliers, retailers, and foodservice buyers.

Event Highlights

Friday will kick off with the Women’s Breakfast, featuring a panel discussion of women leaders in the produce industry sharing their insights about the industry. The Women’s Breakfast will set the stage for a day of discussions about how the industry continues to evolve and change.

The day continues with additional informative topics.

Meeting New Demographic Changes: What Retail Needs from Suppliers

As consumer demands evolve, retailers and foodservice buyers are adjusting their product mix to cater to new preferences and trends. This session will explore:

– Retail Needs from Suppliers: Understanding what retailers require to address changing consumer demands.

– Timing for Specialty Varieties: Determining the optimal moment for suppliers to introduce new specialty varieties.

Experts will share strategies to help suppliers align with emerging consumer preferences, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve in a competitive market.

Handling Regional Challenges Across Western North America

The produce supply chain faces numerous challenges across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, including trade issues, elections, labor shortages, water scarcity, weather conditions, and emerging growing challenges. This session will cover:

– Adapting to Trade Issues: Navigating the complexities of international trade and its impact on the produce industry.

– Labor and Water Management: Addressing labor shortages and water management in agriculture.

– Weather and Growing Challenges: Strategies for overcoming weather-related disruptions and emerging growing challenges.

Industry experts will discuss how buyers and sellers can adapt to these regional challenges, ensuring a resilient and sustainable supply chain.

The FPAA will announce speakers as the event gets closer.

About SWIPE

The Southwest International Produce Expo (SWIPE) is a must-attend event for professionals in the produce industry, offering opportunities for networking, education, and business growth.

“Attendance at last year’s 1st annual Southwest International Produce Expo (SWIPE) was astounding. For the second year, SWIPE will be taking place in the town that I call home, Tucson, Arizona, set in the beautiful Tucson Mountains at JW Starr Pass Resort & Spa. This will be an intimate setting where growers and shippers will have the perfect opportunity to connect with fresh produce buyers. The year’s event will begin on Thursday with a round of golf on the beautiful Star Pass golf course. So mark your calendar for SWIPE November 7th thru the 9th!” – Craig Slate of Sunfed.

This year’s expo promises to deliver a valuable experience making key business connections for attendees.

For more information about SWIPE and to register for or sponsor the event, visit [www.swipeexpo.com].

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in marketing, importing, and distributing fresh produce.