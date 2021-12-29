Green Life Farms Expands Into Herb Market With 11 New Products

PUNTA GORDA, Fla.–Green Life Farms has added 11 herb varieties to its lineup of clean, fresh, hydroponically-grown lettuce, further expanding its sales lineup and footprint across the Southeast U.S. The company is growing its meal kit delivery partnership with a major U.S. home meal kit delivery service. In addition to supplying baby leafy greens, Green Life Farms will now provide individual herbs and custom herb blends to the meal kit company under a long-term supply contract. Herbs will also be available at grocery locations across South Florida.

Using Nutrient Film Technique growing technology at its 2.5-acre Punta Gorda, FL location, Green Life Farms hydroponically grows basil, chives, cilantro, dill, mint, parsley, oregano, rosemary, sage, tarragon and thyme. Herbs will be sold in individual pots at grocery locations or bagged for inclusion in meal kit deliveries.

As with all Green Life Farms products, herbs are grown using non-GMO seeds, using an efficient hydroponic system that requires 90% less water than conventional farming, and no pesticides. With two operating farms in Lake Worth and Punta Gorda, FL, and another under construction in Lake City, FL, Green Life Farms is rapidly expanding to 13 planned locations across the Southeast U.S.

In addition to its meal delivery service contracts, Green Life Farms sells products at more than 300 grocery stores and restaurants from Palm Beach to Miami and beyond, including some international locations. Beyond herbs, Green Life Farms product offerings include Butterhead Lettuce, Baby Romaine, Baby Arugula, Baby Kale, and Farmer’s Blend.

Green Life Farms’ process combines technology with agricultural best practices to grow premium leafy greens with a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Its flavorful produce is cultivated in clean, nutrient-rich oxygenated water in state-of-the-art greenhouses. Greens are harvested and packaged in a controlled environment to create the cleanest produce year-round and delivered locally to ensure premium freshness and a small carbon footprint.

About Green Life Farms

Green Life Farms operates state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouses in Lake Worth and Punta Gorda, Florida. Another 11 additional facilities are currently in construction or development, for a total of 5.2 million square feet of greenhouses planned. By incorporating agriculture with technology, Green Life Farms provides consumers with premium-quality, fresh, local, flavorful and clean leafy greens that are good for their bodies, families, communities and planet – year-round. For more information about Green Life Farms, visit GreenLifeFarms.ag.