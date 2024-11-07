Industry Tours Provide Unmatched Insight Into Retail and Wholesale Markets at 2024 New York Produce Show

There is a little of everything planned for those who visit retailers and wholesalers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, New Jersey, Hunts Point and Philadelphia this year – including a few unique twists.

What is the true value of attending one of the produce industry’s premier events in Manhattan?

Just ask those who help host some of the special events at the New York Produce Show and Conference in December. Each one provides exceptional engagement opportunities beyond the exhibitor trade show and educational sessions.

Register for the NY Produce Show Industry Tours here.

Perhaps none are more enjoyable and enriching than the five signature Industry Tours that will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12. They offer registered attendees the chance to network with produce peers and see how wholesale markets function, how retailers merchandise their products, and how independent stores serve up fresh fruits and vegetables within their neighborhoods.

That is especially true on the Brooklyn Tour.

This year’s trip will feature walkthroughs of several retail locations that are heavy on produce, including Wegman’s in Flushing, the sparkling new Foodtown in Williamsburg and the Food Bazaar in Red Hook, which boasts views of the Statue of Liberty from the parking lot. There will also be a stop at 3 Guys From Brooklyn, an open-air market that has been selling an array of high-quality produce for more than 50 years with an emphasis on serving the community.

“Three Guys from Brooklyn is more than just a neighborhood market; it’s a vibrant community hub that brings quality produce and a personal touch to Brooklyn residents and visitors,” says Philip Penta, Managing Partner. “On the tour, guests will experience firsthand what sets us apart – a dedication to offering the freshest produce at unbeatable prices, a warm, welcoming atmosphere, and an unwavering commitment to our community’s well-being. We’re thrilled to share our journey with those on the NY Produce Show tour, where they’ll witness how Three Guys has become a cherished part of the Brooklyn experience.”

The Manhattan Tour will feature a trip to world-renowned Eataly, plus three other supermarkets – Wegman’s Astor Place, Brooklyn Fare and the new Morton Williams on Broadway and 68th. Marc Goldman, Produce Director at Morton Williams, is always keen to talk to guests about how his store provides exceptional customer experience by embracing variety, seasonality and maximizing the produce department with pristine display techniques.

“The tours are great, especially in Manhattan … supermarkets are much different than every place else,” Goldman said. “We have a lot less space to work with, and we get the same if not more items in those small spaces. I enjoy talking to different people and answering their questions about how we operate the stores. It’s a great opportunity to exchange ideas.”

One of the most popular visits is Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, the largest food distribution center in the world, which serves an astounding 22 million people. Seeing how products are hustled in and out of the 24/7, 365-day operation is a logistical marvel.

Speaking of wholesale, for those looking to explore a little further afield, the Show offers a fantastic all-day getaway to the City of Brotherly Love. This year’s Philadelphia Tour will feature a first – a trip to the bustling indoor Reading Terminal Market which will be decked out for the holidays – as well as the state-of-art, fully enclosed and refrigerated Philadelphia Wholesale Market, which features 18 independent produce businesses.

“We are really proud of the PWPM,” says Christine Hofmann, Marketing Coordinator for the Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market. “Visitors can expect to see a vibrant marketplace with a wide range of fruit and vegetables (and some flowers/plants), but our secret to success is our friendly wholesalers who welcome every customer, whether they’re a corner bodega or a national supermarket chain. The PWPM is open to the public, so we see lots of startup businesses – juice bars, food trucks, produce delivery services, etc.”

Across the Hudson, the New Jersey Tour will include a mix of distribution and retail – with stops at several supermarkets, including Shop Rite and A.J. Seabra in Newark and Food Bazaar in North Bergen. This year, the ride will also feature a trip to EXP Group’s historic headquarters and distribution center, where ripening, storage and distribution of tropical fruits and vegetables happen seamlessly.

Attendees of the New York Produce Show can register for the Tours at: https://phoenixmedianet.swoogo.com/NYPS2024

In addition to the tours, the NYPS is punctuated by three showcase receptions:

On Dec. 10, the invitation-only Rising Star Reception, which honors 40-under-40 recipients;

which honors 40-under-40 recipients; The Opening Cocktail Reception , which will be in the lavish Metropolitan Ballroom at the Sheraton New York Times Square; and

, which will be in the lavish Metropolitan Ballroom at the Sheraton New York Times Square; and The Opening Keynote Breakfast on Dec. 11, which will feature acclaimed speaker Matthew Luhn, the creative force behind some of the greatest Disney and Pixar movies ever made, including Cars, Toy Story and Monsters Inc.

Media Contact

Please direct all media inquiries to Chris Burt, Director of Editorial and Content Strategy for Phoenix Media Network, at 561-994-1118 or cburt@phoenixmedianet.com.

About Phoenix Media Network

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Phoenix Media Network has provided industry-leading insight across the fresh food and perishables industry for nearly four decades. Founded in 1985, Phoenix Media has grown exponentially. It boasts the signature New York Produce Show and Conference as well as supporting publications