Kapi Kapi Welcomes New Talent to Enhance Logistics Capabilities

MIAMI – Kapi Kapi Growers, a leading global grower-shipper of sustainably grown pineapples, bananas and plantains announces the onboarding of two new experts that will support the brand’s continued expansion in North America.

Carlos Pelaez is now serving Kapi Kapi customers as Logistics Manager. Carlos is a proud U.S. veteran who brings 18 years of experience in perishable transportation, having worked with a large-scale, global grower/shipper/importer of fresh produce. “Transportation is my true passion,” said Pelaez. “I am very grateful that my journey has led me to Kapi Kapi and I look forward to serving our customers and business partners well in this role.”

Kiyoshi Taylor has also joined the team as Logistics Coordinator and brings with her 9 years of transportation administration experience with a global brand where she managed 15 different locations. “This opportunity has changed my life,” said Taylor. “It has been amazing working with the Kapi family, and I am elated to be a part of this growing business.”

“We are proud to welcome these highly experienced professionals for these new roles,” said Latishia Bryant, Senior Logistics Manager. “Logistics is a critical part of our total commitment to service and excellence. With our ongoing development, it is the right time to continue building a dedicated team for this journey. Carlos and Kiyoshi have been great additions to our team!”

About Kapi Kapi

Kapi Kapi’s founding company is a family-run operation with over 30 years of experience responsibly growing bananas and pineapple since 1987. As the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, looking to the future, Kapi Kapi aims to expand its customer base to support retailers in need of a private label partner as well as those looking to differentiate pineapple and banana offerings with a brand that has a story consumers can relate to. For additional information, visit kapigrowers.com or email a member of the sales team directly at sales@kapigrowers.com.