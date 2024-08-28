National Mango Board and Florida State University Athletics Renew Partnership for Second Year

Partnership renewal promises another season of electrifying game days infused with the refreshing taste of fresh mangos

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Mango Board and Florida State University (FSU) Athletics announced the renewal of their successful marketing partnership. Building on one year of collaboration, the two organizations are committed to elevating the game day experience by bringing the joy of fresh mangos to athletes and fans alike.

The National Mango Board will return to Langford Green and Doak Campbell Stadium for another season of mango-themed promotions, expanding its presence at FSU football, baseball and softball games. For football, the National Mango Board’s presence will activate at the Sept. 2 Boston College game, the Sept. 21 game against the University of California, Berkeley and the Oct. 5 game against Clemson. This partnership renewal will continue to bring a fun twist on collegiate sports through fresh mango treats, exciting giveaways and engaging interactive experiences.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to extend our partnership with Florida State University Athletics,” said Dan Spellman, director of marketing for the National Mango Board. “The Seminoles’ electrifying game-day atmosphere is the ideal setting to share the delicious taste of fresh mangos, as well as the fruit’s versatility and nutritional power packed into every bite.”

To kick off the season, Seminole fans will be immersed in the world of fresh mangos with the arrival of the Mango “Joy Ride” food truck at FSU’s home opener on Sept. 2. This mobile mango food truck will bring fresh mango treats, interactive activities, and photo opportunities directly to FSU Athletics for a new take on the FSU game day experience.

Bill Houston, general manager of Florida State Global Partnerships, echoed this sentiment, stating, “We are proud to continue our partnership with the National Mango Board to promote nutritional choices and delicious flavors to our fans. At Florida State, we are always striving to improve the gameday experience for our fans, and our continued partnership with the National Mango Board is an exciting way to do that.”

The renewed partnership between the NMB and Florida State University Athletics promises to bring even more exciting mango-themed experiences to Seminole fans in the coming years. Packed with vitamins and fiber, fresh mangos are a delicious and nutritious treat. To learn more about the National Mango Board and stay up-to-date on all FSU Athletics partnership information, visit Mango.org.

Florida State Global Partnerships:

Florida State Global Partnerships is the locally based sponsorship team representing Florida State Athletics, working under the College umbrella of the sport and entertainment giant Legends. Legends is a global premium experiences company that works with some of the most iconic and innovative brands in sports and entertainment to deliver exceptional live and digital experiences for fans around the world. The company offers partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to drive revenue, heighten their brand, and execute their vision. Founded in 2008, Legends works with marquee clients across professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. Legends is the industry leader in designing, planning, and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment.

About National Mango Board:

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board’s vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving, or ¾ cup of the superfruit mango contains 70 calories, 50 percent of daily value of vitamin C, 15 percent of daily value of folate, 15 percent of daily value of copper, eight percent daily value of vitamin A, eight percent daily value of vitamin B6, seven percent of daily value of fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at Mango.org.