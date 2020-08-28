National Mango Board to Hold 2020 Referendum

Orlando, Florida – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is conducting a referendum among eligible first handlers and importers of fresh and frozen mangos to determine whether they favor the continuance of the National Mango Board (NMB). This referendum will be held Sept. 21 – Oct. 9, 2020. First handlers who handled and importers who imported 500,000 pounds of fresh mangos or 200,000 pounds of frozen mangos in the 2019 calendar year are eligible to vote. Eligible first handlers and importers of fresh and frozen mangos will receive a ballot and voting instructions directly from USDA.



Formed in 2005 under the Mango Promotion, Research, and Information Order, the NMB’s mission is to increase consumption of mangos in the U.S. by inspiring consumers and educating them about the culture, flavor, and nutrition of mangos, while bringing the industry together. Today, mangos are one of the fastest growing fruits in the U.S., when measured in volume.



Mango Industry Snapshot

The value generated by the NMB programs over the last six years has resulted in an additional gain of $508 million for the mango industry.

for the mango industry. From 2005 to 2019, the FOB value of mango imports increased 142% from $262 million in 2005 to $635 million in 2019.

from $262 million in 2005 to $635 million in 2019. National Mango Board promotion programs have contributed to increasing consumption to 3.25 pounds per capita in the U.S., a 73% increase from 2005 .

in the U.S., a . Mangos were ranked No. 20 in sales dollars and No. 14 in volume in the 2014/2015 Nielsen fruit rankings. Today, mangos are in the No. 17 spot based on sales and No. 12 spot based on volume for the first half of 2020.

spot based on sales and spot based on volume for the first half of 2020. According to United Fresh Produce Association’s Fresh Insights for Foodservice Spring 2020, mango is the top growing produce side item among all fruits and vegetables with a 154% increase on menus in the last four years.



The NMB works towards its mission through two core programs – Marketing & Communications and Research & Industry Relations.



The marketing program targets consumers, along with retailers, foodservice, and other key audiences. The NMB works hand in hand with more than 80 retail partners educating retailers on mango handling best practices and supporting retail promotions. The NMB’s established social channels inspire consumers to purchase mangos online and in-store all year long. From professional chef collaborations to a talented “Mango Tribe” of influencers, the NMB has helped educate consumers on mango selection, cutting, varieties, and nutrition. Mangos are making their mark on American culture, evident by the tremendous growth of mangos on restaurant menus.



The research program is designed to discover new, positive health benefits from eating mangos, improve mango eating quality and consistency for U.S. consumers, and spread communication and education to mango growers, harvesters, packers, and shippers.



The industry relations program enhances industry communication and preparedness to create a unified mango industry. The NMB performs outreach to help accentuate education initiatives around mango quality and food safety, communicate industry updates, maintain reputation and crisis communication plans, promote sustainability efforts, and encourage outreach to processing facilities. Throughout the years, these programs have worked together to accomplish the NMB’s vision – for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household.



The NMB works with Dr. Ronald Ward, Emeritus Professor of agricultural economics at the University of Florida to analyze the impact of the NMB programs on at-home mango purchases. NMB programs helped generated additional demand for mango, averaging an additional 18% more market penetration annually since 2015.



“The mango industry is doing extraordinary work in supplying the growing demand for both fresh and frozen mango,” said Manuel Michel, executive director of the NMB. “At the same time, the NMB continues strengthening consumer awareness and increasing market penetration. These combined efforts are driving the growth of mango consumption and moving us closer to our shared vision of transforming mango from an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household.”



If you have any questions about the 2020 Referendum, please contact Marlene Betts at (202) 720-5057 or [email protected]. For more information about NMB please visit www.mango.org/vote.



To learn more about the NMB’s programs, please visit www.mango.org/about-the-nmb/highlights/



About National Mango Board

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh and frozen mangos. The board’s vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving or ¾ cup of the superfruit mango contains 70 calories, 50% of daily vitamin C, 15% of daily folate, 15% of daily copper, 8% of daily vitamin A, 8% of daily vitamin B6, 7% of daily fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at mango.org.