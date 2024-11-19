Red Sun Farms Expands Distribution Center in Calgary, Alberta to Enhance Service on the West Coast

Red Sun Farms™ is excited to announce the expansion of its distribution center in Calgary Alberta, strengthening its commitment to better serving customers throughout Western Canada and the West Coast. The new facility, strategically located to support efficient logistics and delivery, features 40,000 square feet of multi-temp rooms, storage and packaging capabilities.

Equipped with state-of-the-art packing technology and multiple cold rooms with adjustable temperatures, the expanded Calgary center will ensure that Red Sun Farms™ produce arrives at peak freshness, meeting the unique needs of each product and customer.

“This expansion is an exciting step forward for Red Sun Farms™ and our customers,” said Carlos Visconti, CEO. “The additional capacity and advanced equipment allow us to enhance service efficiency to the west and ensure that our produce continues to meet the highest standards in quality and freshness.”

The Calgary facility is part of Red Sun Farms™ ongoing dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring that its fresh, flavorful produce is readily available to meet demand across the region.

About Red Sun Farms

Red Sun Farms is proud to be one of the largest vertically integrated North American Greenhouse growers, ensuring control over every step of the supply chain. Red Sun Farms owns greenhouses in Canada, Mexico and the United Stated. Quality is maintained throughout seed selection, propagation, growing, harvesting, packaging and the transportation to their retail partners. When you buy from Red Sun Farms, you are buying direct from the grower.