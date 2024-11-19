The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) Honors Robert “Kip” Martin as 2024 Pillar of the Industry  

(Tucson, AZ) — The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) awarded Robert “Kip” Martin, the association’s longtime legal counsel, the 2024 Pillar of the Industry during the association’s annual SouthWest International Produce Expo (SWIPE).

This award, now in its twelfth year, recognizes individuals whose lifelong dedication, innovation, and integrity have left a mark on the fresh produce industry and the FPAA. Since its inception in 2010, the Pillar of the Industry award has celebrated leaders whose contributions have shaped the FPAA and strengthened the produce industry.

From his early days with the association to his role in navigating complex legal and political challenges, Kip Martin has been a cornerstone of FPAA’s success and a trusted guide for its members.

“Kip has been instrumental in safeguarding our association, offering invaluable legal counsel and unwavering support,” said Lance Jungmeyer, President of the FPAA. “From guiding us through critical issues in Washington, D.C., to shaping the association’s bylaws, Kip’s influence has been far-reaching. His expertise and integrity have not only strengthened our organization but also helped shape the broader produce industry.”

Raquel Espinoza, Chairwoman of the FPAA and Managing Member of Produce House, echoed these sentiments. “His expertise and unwavering commitment have safeguarded our association, providing vital guidance and stability. Kip’s dedication embodies the true spirit of a pillar, making him an outstanding choice for this recognition,” explained Espinoza.

Kip’s legal knowledge has been instrumental in various landmark efforts, including the expansion of FPAA membership across key states and his involvement with the Tomato Suspension Agreement. Guillermo Martinez of Frello Fresh and the FPAA’s chairman-elect, highlighted Kip’s contributions, stating, “Kip is a true pillar of the Nogales produce industry; his involvement with FPAA and the Tomato Suspension Agreement are paramount.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Kip has immersed himself in the Nogales community, contributing his time and expertise to initiatives like the Greater Nogales & Santa Cruz County Port Authority and Nogales Economic Development Corporation. His work has helped solidify Nogales as a vital hub for the produce industry.

Kip’s commitment extends far beyond the legal field. Whether organizing political fundraisers, preserving Nogales’ history through the Pimeria Alta Historical Society, or mentoring future leaders in the industry, his contributions have been as diverse as they are impactful.

“Kip’s demeanor engenders trust,” said an FPAA member. “Through his performance, he more than earned it.”

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in marketing, importing, and distributing fresh produce.