Side Delights Launches New Potato Packaging Designed to Stand Out on the Shelf and Inform Consumers

Newport Beach, CA – Side Delights® completed a package refresh and will showcase the new line at the IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show in Orlando on October 28-29, 2022. Fresh Solutions Network, exclusive farmers and suppliers of the Side Delights brand of fresh potatoes and onions, invite retailers who want to see the new packaging line in person to join us at Booth #2162.

“We designed this packaging refresh using feedback from retailers and consumers, from a wide range of demographics and generations – from Gen Z to Boomers,” noted Kathleen Triou, president and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “The new packaging is designed to help consumers select the right potato for the job, understand key nutritional benefits, get tips on how to cook each potato type and find tasty recipes with a QR code. We have implemented the new package design across a full range of potato products, conventional to organic, size A to Petites.”

The newly refreshed package design will be available in clear poly, light blocker, and combo mesh bag options as well as bi-lingual versions in relevant markets. The Petites are available is 1.5lb and 3lbs. stand up gusset bags. All are designed to “stand out” on the shelf and include the following features:

Clear space on all sides of the packaging allows consumers to see the type and quality of potatoes it holds

Color blocking visually guides shoppers to find the potato type they seek

The use of contrasting colors between the bag and the potato brightens the display and invites potato type exploration

Prominent bag size labeling communicates how much product is in the bag

Bold, clean, contemporary font easily conveys key facts and messaging

Notable Organic design features identify organic potatoes

Side Delights® offers a full assortment of popular potato products, including Potato Kits, Convenience Potatoes, Petite Potatoes, Fresh-Cut Potatoes, Organic Potatoes, and onions. The new packaging is now available nationally from a Fresh Solutions Network partner. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit FreshSolutionsNet.com, SideDelights.com, and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), Sun-Glo of Idaho, Inc. (Sugar City, ID) and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).