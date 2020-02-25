Starr Ranch Growers and Emoji Create a Fruity Partnership

Hamburg, Germany – Starr Ranch Growers will be the first United States produce company to partner with the emoji® company on licensed apples, pears and cherries.

In a deal brokered by the emoji company and its North American licensing agent, Retail Monster, beginning this summer the company will include emoji® brand icons on packages of its top selling varieties such as Gala, Honeycrisp and Fuji in an “apple snaq” pouch bag.

“The powerful and expressive emoji® brand icons are known by everyone” said Brett Reasor, CEO of Starr Ranch. “They encourage real-time engagement and add a personal element to our marketing strategy. We are thrilled to use the official emoji® brand icons on packaging to speak to younger demographics and foster two-way communication.”

Krista Beckstead, marketing and brand specialist, said in addition to humanizing a brand, emoji® brand icons can boost engagement for social media marketers.

For example, Facebook posts that use icons receive 57% more likes and 33% more comments and shares than those without them, and tweets with icons have a 25% higher engagement rate, Beckstead said.

Marco Hüsges, CEO and founder of the emoji company, said, “We are happy to support Starr Ranch as they work to make healthy eating fun. This is a great partnership that will reach shoppers across the United States.”

About emoji®-The Iconic Brand:

The emoji company is the owner of the registered emoji® trademark in more than 130 countries around the globe. Altogether the emoji company owns more than 1,000 trademarks and has created more than 20,000 icons protected under copyright laws and available for licensing and merchandising, promotions and marketing activities. The emoji company works with over 700 renowned global partners including Sony Pictures Animation, Walmart, Fuji, Nestle, Tesco and Burger King and was ranked by the Licensing.biz Powerlist as the 3rd most influential brand in 2017 behind Lego and Coca-Cola. For more information visit: www.emoji.com or contact: licensing@emoji-

About Retail Monster LLC:

Launched by an Executive Team that brings over 70 years of retail, buying, sales, marketing, finance, and licensing experience to its clients, Retail Monster LLC (www.retailmonster.com) utilizes it relationships with best-in-class manufacturers and retailers to deliver strategic licensed programs to shelf. Established in March 2016, Retail Monster operates office locations out of Los Angeles, New York City, Orlando, Bentonville, Ark., and London, England.