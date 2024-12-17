Tart Cherries Shine Ruby Red as Pinterest Predicts “Cherry Coded” Trend for 2025

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Tart cherries are poised for a cultural moment, according to Pinterest’s 2025 trend predictions, where “Cherry Coded” tops the list. The platform’s annual Pinterest Predicts report, based on user engagement and search trends, declares in its first prediction: “…sweet and such a vibe. Gen Z and Millennials will infuse cherries into their makeup, menus and mood boards this year. One thing’s for sure – tart will have your heart in 2025.”

For the U.S. tart cherry industry, this declaration is a sweet nod to the fruit’s versatility, flavor and rising appeal among younger generations. From adventurous culinary creations to its vibrant ruby red beauty, tart cherries are set to inspire new audiences in unexpected ways.

“Well, this is very exciting,” said Melanie LaPerriere, Vice Chairwoman of the Cherry Marketing Institute (CMI) and President and CEO of Cherry Central, upon learning the news. “If Gen Z will love us in 2025, then we will love them back – for all time. Tart cherries have always been a science backed superfruit with superb potential, and it’s a thrill to see them being embraced across new generations and on creative platforms like Pinterest.”

With their distinct flavor and proven health benefits – including being a natural source of melatonin and antioxidants – tart cherries are well-suited to the trending focus on wellness, flavor innovation and bold aesthetics.

CMI encourages grocers, chefs and food manufacturers to lean into the “Cherry Coded” trend. As tart cherries take center stage, CMI will continue its mission to support the nation’s tart cherry farmers and inspire consumers with fresh, flavorful ways to enjoy this iconic and celebrated fruit.

