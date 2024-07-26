USA Made, AI-Powered, Fresh Blueberry Category Sorter ‘Blue Pearl’ to be Unveiled this August

Burlington, WA – August 26th – 30th, 2024 – Pearl Sort is proud to announce the launch of the Blue Pearl, an innovative Blueberry Category Sorter engineered for the fresh market. After five years of rigorous research, development, and testing, the Blue Pearl is ready to revolutionize the blueberry packing industry.

Breaking New Ground in Blueberry Sorting

In 2023, Pearl Sort placed a prototype of the Blue Pearl at the well-respected Sakuma Brothers facility in Burlington, Washington. The trial yielded invaluable feedback, allowing Pearl Sort to refine and perfect the Blue Pearl’s capabilities. The result is a state-of-the-art sorter that promises unmatched efficiency and precision.

The Blue Pearl is en g ineered to address critical needs in the fresh blueberr y packin g market:

High Speeds: Capable of sorting up to 8,000 pounds of blueberries per hour.

Compact Footprint: Its small size makes it ideal for facilities with limited space.

Advanced Sorting Capabilities: Powered by Pearl Sort’s proprietary A.D.A.M. Artificial Intelligence.

Flexible Lease and Purchase Options: Tailored to suit various business needs.

Mobility: Easily transported due to its caster wheels.

Unparalleled After–Sales Support: Comprehensive technical support ensures smooth operation.

Exclusive Unveiling

Sakuma Brothers, based in Burlington, Washington, takes pride in being the inaugural buyer of the Blue Pearl. They are set to host a demonstration of its features in the final week of August. An exclusive “Meet the Engineer” dinner is scheduled at a neighboring hotel on Wednesday, August 28th. It is important to note that the event is limited to 50 attendees, hence early RSVPs are recommended.

Commitment to Excellence

Pearl Sort is dedicated to earning and maintaining the trust of its customers. The company embraces an innovative approach and unique strategy, focusing on building lasting relationships through exceptional service and creative solutions.

“We are excited to introduce the Blue Pearl to the North American Fresh Blueberry Market,” said Jonathan Reed, Worldwide Sales Director with Pearl Sort. “Our goal is to provide our clients with the best possible tools to enhance their productivity and efficiency, and we believe the Blue Pearl does just that.”

Special Incentives

To encourage early adoption, Pearl Sort is offering highly incentivized lease and purchase options for a limited number of companies attending the unveiling event.

About Pearl Sort

Pearl Sort is a leader in agricultural sorting technology, dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for the fresh produce market. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Pearl Sort aims to transform the industry through its advanced sorting technologies.