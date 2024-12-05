Walmart Inc. Recalls Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices in 34 Texas Stores Because of Possible Health Risk

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Following a recall initiated by SunFed Produce, LLC, Walmart Inc. has voluntarily recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, produced in select stores, due to the potential for Salmonella contamination. The recall was initiated because this product may contain recalled whole cucumbers supplied by SunFed Produce, LLC of Rio Rico, AZ, which initiated a recall after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified SunFed that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – November 15, 2024.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.

The Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, produced in select stores, were available at 34 Walmart stores located in Texas (Visit this page for list of stores).

Consumers should take the following actions:

Check to see if you have recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices.

Anyone with the recalled product in their possession should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product. We also encourage them to clean and sanitize surfaces that could have come into contact with the recalled product to reduce cross-contamination.

Recalled products should be thrown out or destroyed so they may not be consumed or returned to the point of purchase.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to visit https://www.walmart.com/helpExternal Link Disclaimer or contact Walmart’s Customer Care Team at 1-800-925-6278.

If you think you have consumed a recalled product and do not feel well, contact your healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions should visit https://www.walmart.com/helpExternal Link Disclaimer or contact Walmart’s Customer Care Team at 1-800-925-6278.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.comExternal Link Disclaimer, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmartExternal Link Disclaimer, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmartExternal Link Disclaimer, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmartExternal Link Disclaimer.

Media Relations Contact

Jacquelyn Cook Director,

Global Communications

800-331-0085

Link to FDA Outbreak Advisory