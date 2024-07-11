William H. Kopke Jr. Inc. Expands Westward, Acquiring Safco of America Operations and R B Sandrini Cold Storage

Leading Fresh Fruit distributor invests in West Coast business with the acquisition of an industry-leading fruit marketer and a well-positioned distribution center.

PORT WASHINGTON, NY — William H. Kopke Jr. Inc., a prominent fresh fruit distributor, proudly announces the acquisition of R B Sandrini Cold Storage operations in Delano, California, and Safco of America operations in Visalia, California. These strategic moves mark a significant milestone in Kopke’s ongoing efforts to enhance its position in the business, with a focus on expanding its operational capabilities on the West Coast.

Safco of America is a leading importer, exporter, and distributor of grapes, citrus, and cherries, with a supply in excess of 2,500,000 boxes of fruit per year. With a committed and reliable grower base, Safco will complement Kopke’s efforts to enhance its product line and reach across North America. Mike Shuklian will continue to lead Safco of America and stated, “I have known the Kopke family for years, and we are excited to be working together on new and existing projects. Our business is ripe for growth, and with the Kopke network, we see so much potential.” William Kopke of William H Kopke Jr Inc. said, “I have respected Mike for years, and I can now look forward to developing the business together on the same side. Working together through the acquisition process felt natural, and I have no doubt that working with Safco will be seamless and exciting.”

The newly acquired R B Sandrini facility will be converted into a state-of-the-art refrigerated distribution center and rebranded as KDC West (Kopke Distribution Center). This investment represents one of many initial steps to solidify Kopke’s presence in the region. By transforming the infrastructure, Kopke aims to expand its footprint, increase packing flexibility, and enhance its added value product line. Moreover, Kopke will use this operation as a springboard toward its California grape and citrus expansion plans.

“We are committed to expanding our position in the domestic grape and citrus business, offering a comprehensive year-round solution to our partners,” shared William Kopke. The expanded facility will enable Kopke to better serve its customers with improved efficiency and product offerings.

In line with this expansion, Kopke is excited to welcome Doug Rossi to the team as of January 2024. Doug joins industry veteran Damon Francis in managing the West Coast operation. Doug brings with him 16 years of invaluable experience in table grape sales management. His expertise, knowledge, and leadership are expected to propel Kopke’s strategic growth initiatives forward.

“We are thrilled to have Doug Rossi join the Kopke family,” said William. “His extensive experience in the produce business and his proven track record in table grape sales management make him the perfect addition to our team as we drive our general and West Coast expansion. His leadership will undoubtedly enhance our ability to serve our partners and achieve our growth objectives.”

Kopke’s investment in the infrastructure and best-in-class talent underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and excellence in the fruit distribution industry. These strategic moves position Kopke for continued success and growth, ensuring fresh, delicious, and nutritious fruit distribution to customers worldwide.

To learn more about Kopke’s commitment to innovation, strategic growth, and We Produce Together™ culture, visit their website at https://kopkefruit.com/.

About William H. Kopke Jr., Inc.

For over 87 years, four generations of the Kopke Family have carried on the tradition of bringing a diverse selection of fruit to families all over North America and beyond. Along the way, we have invested in infrastructure, technology and the people who use it, improving our processes and our impact on the environment. Fruit is the foundation of a healthy lifestyle, and we take responsibility and pride in getting this nutritious and delicious cargo where it needs to go. We pick only the highest quality, and we move it efficiently to maintain freshness and flavor.