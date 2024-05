New Zealand-based kiwi fruit grower Zespri has appointed its chief operating officer (COO), Jason Te Brake, as its new CEO.

He will commence in the new role on 1 July.

Te Brake will succeed outgoing chief executive Daniel Mathieson, who is leaving Zespri to become president of the Americas division of California-based berry group, Driscoll’s.

Mathieson had announced his plans to exit the kiwi fruit supplier in January of this year.

