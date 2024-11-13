ADM’s 2025 Flavor and Color Trends Project Consumers Embracing the ‘New Human Nature’

ADM has released its report on the trending flavors and colors set to impact food and beverage innovation for the next year. With a world increasingly dominated by technology, 2025 will be a year of embracing the “new human nature” through a recognition of innate human qualities. This “rediscovery” of the self will influence which flavors and colors resonate most with consumers as we explore emerging facets of the human experience.

ADM’s 2025 Flavor and Color Trends Report examines four trend spaces driving consumers’ choices. The report identifies which flavors and colors will shape food and beverage development and provide opportunities to captivate consumers with unique sensorial experiences that capture seemingly contradictory desires for the past and future, along with evolving needs for wellness, affordability and personalization.

