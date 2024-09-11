Deliverect Partners With Hy-Vee to Simplify Grab-and-Go, Delivery App Ordering and Curbside Pickup

New York. – Deliverect, the leading global food tech SaaS company, announced a partnership with Hy-Vee to support the growth and expansion of the retailer’s digital food ordering. By integrating Deliverect into each of Hy-Vee’s Fast and Fresh Market Grille Express stations for streamlined order and aggregated menu management, Hy-Vee can deliver an outstanding customer experience, preparing orders quickly and efficiently. Hy-Vee is also leveraging Deliverect’s analytics to make more data-driven decisions on its menu offerings and inventory.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s time-strapped consumers, Hy-Vee’s Fast & Fresh convenience stores – with 190 locations throughout the Midwest – combine convenience and quality to deliver an exceptional experience for those on the go. Automating the order creation process with Deliverect eliminates manual entry of meal and snack orders, helping staff focus on preparing high-quality meals.

The convenience store sector is experiencing a significant transformation, capitalizing on the opportunity to capture a larger share of the food wallet in the United States. According to the National Association of Convenience Stores, the food service category – which includes prepared food, commissary, and hot dispensed beverages – now accounts for 26.9% of in-store sales. As convenience stores increasingly enter the food ordering space, delivery apps are becoming essential to meeting consumer demand.

“Convenience stores are at an exciting juncture as they begin to play alongside restaurants in the food delivery arena, and technology is necessary to making this shift successful. Deliverect’s suite of solutions are designed to enable food service businesses to streamline their operations and deliver a frictionless customer experience.”



Andrew Gnoinski, Head of Enterprise Sales at Deliverect

Hy-Vee began collaborating with Deliverect in January 2024, piloting a custom integration across all store locations. The entire project, from kickoff to completion, took just three months. Hy-Vee’s Fast & Fresh app was developed to leverage Deliverect Retail order and menu management. The app offers a seamless ordering experience – similar to popular platforms like Uber Eats and DoorDash. Deliverect also built a custom curbside notification solution, significantly increasing customer convenience and operational efficiency at each convenience store location.

“As a brand with convenience at its core, it’s critical that we meet our busy consumers where they are. Deliverect’s innovative solutions have dramatically increased the speed of our curbside pickup service while providing us with key insights to keep our operations running smoothly and our customers happy. We look forward to seeing how this collaboration continues to evolve in the future.” Jennifer Lambert, Senior Vice President of IT Strategy and Planning for Hy-Vee

About Deliverect

Deliverect is the #1 global food tech SaaS company. Enterprises of all sizes partner with Deliverect to discover and create best-in-class solutions to elevate the omnichannel customer experience. Their API-first approach allows us to be flexible in replacing or complementing existing tech. Operating across more than 52 global markets, Deliverect empowers +50,000 establishments, including renowned chains like Burger King, Little Caesars, and Pret A Manger.

To find out more information, visit deliverect.com.

About Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 3 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 75,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day.

For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.