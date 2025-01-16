McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and 4 More Chains Using AI to Feed You Faster

Francisco Velasquez, QUARTZ Retail & FoodService January 16, 2025

AI-powered kiosks are just the beginning. See how some major fast-food chains are trying out the technology

Big Food is entering the AI lane.

Chains have long turned to technology to streamline operations and cut costs. But AI isn’t just about preparing food faster – it’s about customer engagementmanaging kitchens, and predicting demand. It’s seemingly becoming an essential part of doing business in today’s fast-food landscape.

AI-powered kiosks and voice-ordering systems allow brands to track customer preferences, suggest orders, and even adjust items in real-time. Some chains use these tools to meet growing demand from loyalty members, while others leverage AI to speed up drive-thrus and product production. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: QUARTZ

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Simbe Unveils Market-First Solution Enabling Retailers to Deliver Actionable Shelf Insights to Brands and Vendor Partners Daily

Simbe Retail & FoodService October 17, 2024

With Simbe Brand Insights, retailers can generate new revenue streams and increase ROI by converting the invaluable data Simbe collects into daily, actionable intelligence for vendors and manufacturers of all types – such as Direct Store Delivery partners (DSD), Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands, national brand manufacturers, and smaller brands represented by brokers and agencies.