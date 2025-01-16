McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and 4 More Chains Using AI to Feed You Faster

AI-powered kiosks are just the beginning. See how some major fast-food chains are trying out the technology

Big Food is entering the AI lane.

Chains have long turned to technology to streamline operations and cut costs. But AI isn’t just about preparing food faster – it’s about customer engagement, managing kitchens, and predicting demand. It’s seemingly becoming an essential part of doing business in today’s fast-food landscape.

AI-powered kiosks and voice-ordering systems allow brands to track customer preferences, suggest orders, and even adjust items in real-time. Some chains use these tools to meet growing demand from loyalty members, while others leverage AI to speed up drive-thrus and product production.

