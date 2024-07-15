McLane Announces 2024 McLane Engage Featuring Keynote Speaker Padma Lakshmi

Annual event brings industry leaders together for three days of networking and expert content, plus McLane product announcements

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Company, Inc., one of the largest distributors in America and an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant brands, will host McLane Engage, August 28-30 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

With the support of title sponsors Reynolds and The Hershey Company, McLane Engage brings customers and suppliers together for its elevated, full-scale trade show and conference. The event will feature three days of networking, the latest in c-store products, educational content, deals and more.

“McLane Engage continues to deliver unique opportunities for our customers and partners to connect over the latest in c-store products and trends,” said Chris Smith, President of McLane Retail. “With access to expert content and representatives from leading brands, the event is a dynamic platform that fosters collaboration and innovation across our industry.”

This year, keynote speaker Padma Lakshmi, acclaimed culinary expert and “Top Chef” personality, will share insights on the importance of staying ahead of culinary trends and leveraging partnerships for innovation, collaboration in the kitchen, and creativity across the culinary landscape.

In addition to the keynote, McLane Engage will provide the opportunity for attendees to build meaningful connections with industry leaders and to learn from notable experts in an inspired lineup of educational sessions. Topics presented by representatives from Conexxus, Bona Design Lab, NexChapter and McLane include artificial intelligence, future of c-stores, customer experience and digital innovation, and foodservice innovation and safety.

Representatives from more than 350 of America’s most beloved CPG and convenience store retail brands will be in attendance at McLane Engage. Registrants can discover and experience new, cutting-edge c-store solutions and innovations designed to foster business growth while taking a glimpse into the future of the $906.1 billion convenience industry. Attendees can also take advantage of exclusive discounts of up to 50% on a curated selection of 1,200 innovative products. 2024 exhibiting companies and sponsors include Altria, General Mills, The J.M. Smucker Co., Mars Wrigley and PepsiCo: Quaker/Frito-Lay, ensuring a comprehensive and diverse array of offerings.

McLane Engage will capture the essence of Nashville and feature a welcome reception, entertainment from Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Caylee Hammack and LOCASH, Music City line dancing lessons, and more. Attendees will have access to an enhanced schedule and agenda designed to maximize their time and opportunities for networking, learning and discovering new products and programs.

More information and schedules related to McLane Engage can be found at mclaneengage.com. McLane Engage is an invitation-only event for McLane customers and suppliers. McLane customers and suppliers interested in attending may contact their McLane representative. To learn more about McLane and its retail, restaurant and e-commerce solutions, please visit mclaneco.com.

About McLane

Founded in 1894, McLane Company Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants, and chain restaurants. As an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant businesses, McLane buys, sells, delivers, and serves the world’s most beloved brands. With headquarters in Temple, Texas, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs more than 25,000 teammates, and delivers to nearly every zip code in the US. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.