Price Rite Marketplace nominated for Community Champion for Public Education Award

Price Rite Marketplace Retail & FoodService June 24, 2022

The Price Rite Marketplace stores of University Ave. and Henrietta in Rochester, NY, were nominated for the ACT (A Community Together) 2022 Community Champion for Public Education Award. This award recognizes local businesses and business leaders who serve as exceptional supporters of local Monroe-Orleans county public schools and students.

Each semester and over summer breaks, Price Rite Marketplace gives local students an opportunity to “work” in the supermarket and develop life and working skills. Depending on the student’s ability and needs of the store, students will assist with a variety of tasks from cleaning the store to stocking merchandise.

On June 8, more than 100 local business leaders, community organizations and school staff gathered to celebrate the award recipients and reflect on how schools have benefited from the support over the years.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Price Rite Marketplace Now Accepts EBT SNAP Benefits Through Instacart

Price Rite Marketplace Retail & FoodService February 23, 2022

Price Rite Marketplace and Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced that all Price Rite stores are now accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) as online payment for groceries through Instacart. EBT SNAP will be accepted for Price Rite Marketplace orders placed via Instacart and Price Rite’s own online storefront, powered by Instacart.  