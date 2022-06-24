Price Rite Marketplace nominated for Community Champion for Public Education Award

The Price Rite Marketplace stores of University Ave. and Henrietta in Rochester, NY, were nominated for the ACT (A Community Together) 2022 Community Champion for Public Education Award. This award recognizes local businesses and business leaders who serve as exceptional supporters of local Monroe-Orleans county public schools and students.

Each semester and over summer breaks, Price Rite Marketplace gives local students an opportunity to “work” in the supermarket and develop life and working skills. Depending on the student’s ability and needs of the store, students will assist with a variety of tasks from cleaning the store to stocking merchandise.

On June 8, more than 100 local business leaders, community organizations and school staff gathered to celebrate the award recipients and reflect on how schools have benefited from the support over the years.